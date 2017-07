Netflix Orders CASTLEVANIA Season 2, Doubles Order Count

The first season of Netflix'sanime premiered today at midnight and the streaming platform has already announced that they've ordered a second season. A classic Konami video game with a cult-following, Castlevania chronicles the Belmont family's generation-long struggle against Dracula and his vampire forces.Just recently, executive producer Adi Shankar was in the news for another video game anime adaptation, this time for Assassin's Creed Richard Armitage offame voices the titular Belmont hero in the series.Legendary comic book writer Warren Ellis penned the script for the series.