Netflix Orders CASTLEVANIA Season 2, Doubles Order Count
The first season of Netflix's Castlevania anime premiered today at midnight and the streaming platform has already announced that they've ordered a second season. A classic Konami video game with a cult-following, Castlevania chronicles the Belmont family's generation-long struggle against Dracula and his vampire forces.
The first season of Netflix's Castlevania anime was only 4 episodes but a second season has already been greelit- with an increased episode count!
Just recently, executive producer Adi Shankar was in the news for another video game anime adaptation, this time for Assassin's Creed.
Richard Armitage of The Hobbit fame voices the titular Belmont hero in the series.
Legendary comic book writer Warren Ellis penned the script for the series.
