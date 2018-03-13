New ATELIER LYDIE & SUELLE Character Trailer Shows Off Some New DLC
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, has recently released, in Japan, a new character DLC with the playable character of Lucia Voltaire! Her US price would be sitting at around $9.35. Interested in the character or the game? Well check out the trailer below to see if its right up your alley!
The recently released, Lucia Voltaire, shines in the new character DLC trailer for the Atelier Lydie & Suelle video game. Hit the jump to see what the character has to offer!
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, while already released in Japan, will be gettting a US release on the PS4, Switch and PC on March 27th and in Europe on March 30th!
