New ATELIER LYDIE & SUELLE Character Trailer Shows Off Some New DLC

The recently released, Lucia Voltaire, shines in the new character DLC trailer for the Atelier Lydie & Suelle video game. Hit the jump to see what the character has to offer!

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, has recently released, in Japan, a new character DLC with the playable character of Lucia Voltaire! Her US price would be sitting at around $9.35. Interested in the character or the game? Well check out the trailer below to see if its right up your alley!



Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, while already released in Japan, will be gettting a US release on the PS4, Switch and PC on March 27th and in Europe on March 30th!





