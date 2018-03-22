New ATTACK ON TITAN 2 Video Game Launch Trailer Unleashed

The new Attack On Titan video game has released a new launch trailer for the masses with exciting new scenes and gameplay to showcase the glory of Titan hunting. Hit the jump to watch!!!

The launch trailer to KOEI Tecmo's Attack On Titan 2, released on Tuesday and showcased some exciting material! The trailer itself shows off the story mode of the game (which is covering the show's second season) while revealing some of the new gameplay and cutscenes.









Some of the exciting features that are both returning and new for the game include the use of the 3D maneuver gear that must now go head to head with advanced titan movements. There is also a more advanced RPG element to the game including a "town life" section of the game that focuses on building relationships to further the plot of these characters. One of the more helpful tools of the game also includes monoculars to pinpoint particular things from a safe distance.



The game also features a multitude of playable characters that include but aren't limited to the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermin, Armin Arlert and even your own custom scout! The best part about it? You can use these characters in a 4v4 multiplayer experience called " Extermination" where you compete against the opposing team while fending off titans.



Attack on Titan 2 released on all major consoles and PC in Japan on March 15th while North America and Europe will be getting a console and PC release on the 20th. Will you be picking it up or are excited to make your own scout? Tell your thoughts down below!



