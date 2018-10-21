New Game Titled FANTASIA RE:BUILD Features Series DATE A LIVE, SAEKANO And More
Fantasia Bunko DAi Kanshasai is an event held in Tokyo where the lates in anime and video games is discussed. The latest gaming news comes in the form of Fantasia Re:Build, a new role-playing game that crosses over several anime characters from the light novel series that use Kadokawa's Fantasia Bunko imprint.
Video game news coming from the Fantasia Bunko Dai Kanshasai event states a new project that crosses over several anime series is being developed. Here is more.
The following series will be included in the game: Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend), Sky Wizards Academy, Chrome Shelled Regios, Slayers, AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon", The Legend of the Legendary Heroes, Date A Live, Tokyo Ravens and Chaika the Coffin Princess.
Koushi Tachibana will the be the game's main writer and is in charge of building this virtual world, Kurone Mishima draws the original chracter designs. There is no other information at the moment, however, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.
