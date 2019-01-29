New Gameplay Video For POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Shows Offd The Rangers In Action
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was announced a couple of weeks ago, coming absolutely out of nowhere and surprising fans of the long-running Power Rangers series. The game is expected to release in April for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam, although we still don't have an exact date.
The official YouTube channel for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has shared a new gameplay trailer for the game, showing off some of that fast-paced 3v3 combat action.
nWay and Lionsgate Games are developing this upcoming 3v3 fighting game, but other than the announcement trailer we didn't really get to see too much gameplay since the trailer was pretty short. This, coupled with the fact that the game's graphics look similar to those in Power Rangers: Legacy War, led some people to believe that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was actually a glorified port of the mobile game.
A few days after the announcement, Senior Product Manager at nWay mentioned that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was not a mobile port, although they are using some of the same tech they've used in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars although, and truth be told, both games look nothing alike.
Well, today the official YouTube channel for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has posted a new gameplay trailer that further proves this isn't a simple port of Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. This gameplay video shows some of the Rangers duking it out and showing off some of the techniques they will be using in the game — and it actually looks like a pretty good 3v3 fighting game.
Take a look:
For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in April of 2019.
