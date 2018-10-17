New JUMP FORCE Promotional Image Puts The Spotlight On Toriyama's Original Characters

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force , has released a new promotional image focusing on Akira Toriyama's original characters. Here is a new look at the fighters.

Twitter user YonkouProductions is back at it again with a new promotional image for the original Akira Toriyama (creator of Dragon Ball) characters in Jump Force, the 3D anime fighting game. This new image has the four characters front and center while giving some information on their fighting style and description on their personalities.



The character designs do not look that much different from the first time Jump Force revealed them. Navigator, Glover, Kane and Galena are all here and are striking a pose that befits their personalities. There also are some smaller pictures close to their bodies of the characters in-game. That is the actual way they will look when players get their hands on them.

Glover is the J-Force Director. The J-Force is the group of heroes that fight together to defeat evil. He will be the mentor and recruiter of members for Jump Force.

Navigator does not seem like an actual fighter. We don't know if he will be a playable character or how he will come up in fights. Navigator states he will be accompanying you in battle, giving no clue on how he will be used.

Galena is the first villain we see, she has a long spear with spikes on both ends. She has a familiar design for Dragon Ball fans and will probably use those wings to perform some aerial attacks.