New JUMP FORCE Promotional Image Puts The Spotlight On Toriyama's Original Characters
Twitter user YonkouProductions is back at it again with a new promotional image for the original Akira Toriyama (creator of Dragon Ball) characters in Jump Force, the 3D anime fighting game. This new image has the four characters front and center while giving some information on their fighting style and description on their personalities.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a new promotional image focusing on Akira Toriyama's original characters. Here is a new look at the fighters.
The character designs do not look that much different from the first time Jump Force revealed them. Navigator, Glover, Kane and Galena are all here and are striking a pose that befits their personalities. There also are some smaller pictures close to their bodies of the characters in-game. That is the actual way they will look when players get their hands on them.
Glover is the J-Force Director. The J-Force is the group of heroes that fight together to defeat evil. He will be the mentor and recruiter of members for Jump Force.
Navigator does not seem like an actual fighter. We don't know if he will be a playable character or how he will come up in fights. Navigator states he will be accompanying you in battle, giving no clue on how he will be used.
Galena is the first villain we see, she has a long spear with spikes on both ends. She has a familiar design for Dragon Ball fans and will probably use those wings to perform some aerial attacks.
Kane is the other villain from the trailer and his design is basically a mix of Frieza and Cell. He stands tall and ominous with a face very similar to Lord Frieza's.
As soon as more information or gameplay videos pop up for these characters, we will let you know. Jump Force has a release date of February 2019 and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The closed beta is now over and if Bandai announces a second one, we will share the details.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]