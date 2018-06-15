New Mobile Game THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR Has Been Announced

South Korean game company Netmarble announced an iOS and Android action RPG titled The King of Fighters Allstar. The free-to-play game with in-app purchases is slated to launch this year. Netmarble has some teaser trailers and several character introduction videos for the game:
The game will feature characters from SNK's The King of Fighters series from The King of Fighters '94 to The King of Fighters XIII. The game will also offer new characters and an original story.
A preregistration campaign is going on.
The latest game in the series, The King of Fighters XIV, shipped in Japan and the West in August 2016. A PC version debuted last June. SNK also released The King of Fighters '97 Global Match, a port of its The King of Fighters '97 game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC, in April.
