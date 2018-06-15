New Mobile Game THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR Has Been Announced

If you are a fighting game fan, chances are you have played King Of Fighters or at least know about it. A new mobile game has been announced, now you can kick butt anywhere you go!

South Korean game company Netmarble announced an iOS and Android action RPG titled The King of Fighters Allstar. The free-to-play game with in-app purchases is slated to launch this year. Netmarble has some teaser trailers and several character introduction videos for the game:























The game will feature characters from SNK's The King of Fighters series from The King of Fighters '94 to The King of Fighters XIII. The game will also offer new characters and an original story.

A preregistration campaign is going on.