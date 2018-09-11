NEW ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS Mobile Game Share New Trailers And Release Date

Since 1985, The Romance of the Three Kingdoms has been one of the most renowned strategic game series in Japan with a huge fanbase. Among its series, the Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI has been an exceptional hit, and the ‘New Romance of the Three Kingdoms’ is the mobile adaptation version to its original, with additional game features for users to experience:

*Intuitive Grand Strategy gameplay set in the Three Kingdoms timeline.

*Recruit famous generals of the time such as Lu Bu, Zhao Yun, and more.

*General bonding system.

*Relive famous battles and storylines.

*Global server where players will fight over 1 million map tiles.

*Multiple gameplay paths: build cities, join an army, recruit generals. There's something for everyone.