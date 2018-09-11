NEW ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS Mobile Game Share New Trailers And Release Date

Developers KOEI TECMO and BBGame have shared new trailers for the upcoming New Romance of the Three Kingdoms and have announced an official release date of November 26, 2018. This game is based on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI game by KOEI TECMO and continues using the same strategy-based gameplay.
New RoTK has new content to offer: city management, in-depth warfare, duels and army combat. The game has new iconic generals to lead troops with unique stats and abilities. The bonding system lets players improve the realtionships between generals and unlock battle bonuses.
The game has a pre-registration page up right now where players can opt-in and unlock exclusive items when the game launches. Both iOS and Android devices will have the free-to-play game. Here is an official description of the game:
Since 1985, The Romance of the Three Kingdoms has been one of the most renowned strategic game series in Japan with a huge fanbase. Among its series, the Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI has been an exceptional hit, and the ‘New Romance of the Three Kingdoms’ is the mobile adaptation version to its original, with additional game features for users to experience:
*Intuitive Grand Strategy gameplay set in the Three Kingdoms timeline.
*Recruit famous generals of the time such as Lu Bu, Zhao Yun, and more.
*General bonding system.
*Relive famous battles and storylines.
*Global server where players will fight over 1 million map tiles.
*Multiple gameplay paths: build cities, join an army, recruit generals. There's something for everyone.
*Engaging Combat: Fight in city sieges, border skirmishes, and major battlefields as you go head to head with other players and pit your tactics against theirs.
