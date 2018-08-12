A new rumor claims that Persona 5 will release on the Nintendo Switch in 2019 - and will be announced sometime soon. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Atlus' critically-acclaimed roleplaying-game Persona 5 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019 - that is, according to this newly sprouted rumor.

MysticDistance has revealed that multiple sources have approached him with "rather damning" evidence that the game will come to the Switch next year. To coincide with the addition of A translator and writer for Persona Central, namedhas revealed that multiple sources have approached him withevidence that the game will come to the Switch next year. To coincide with the addition of

Joker to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the port will be announced.



MysticDistance claims that the Switch version of Persona 5 will "contain adjustments to the game, additional aspects to the scenario" and "other wanted additions." Apparently Altus has been considering such a port since mid-2017, which lines up with the Western release of the game.



What do you think of this rumor? Would you like to see Persona 5 make its way onto the Switch?