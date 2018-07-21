New Trailer For SOUL CALIBUR VI Shows Voldo In Action For The First Time

Soul Calibur VI in its latest trailer is looking like a winner with new character, Voldo. From what we can tell, he's going to be a fan favorite.

We’ve long seen the first trailer of Soul Calibur VI for a long time now, but a new trailer couldn’t hurt, right? As it stands right now, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new trailer of the game and as expected, it looks wonderful.

The new trailer showed off Voldo who’ll be a playable character when the game finally comes out on October 19, 2018, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Now, from what we can tell, Voldo is a flexible character, and that should make him fun to use, especially for new players to the franchise. Over the years, flexible characters have been quite popular due to their relative ease of use.

We have to say, though, Voldo looks like someone straight out of Mad Max: Fury Road, but with a bit more style. Not to mention, is moves are quite attractive, so right away we know who we’re going to take advantage of when the game hits western stores later this year.

Who else is playable?

So, playable characters include Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Grøh, Nightmare, Xianghua, Kilik, Ivy, Zasalamel, Siegfried, The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, Taki, Yoshimitsu, Maxi, and Talim.

Due to what we’ve seen since the release of the new video game consoles back in 2013, it’s safe to say some playable characters will be kept away from launch and delivered to gamers in the planned future DLCs.

It’s the way things are right now in the world of video game. Gamers rarely get a complete game these days, and that’s becoming increasingly normal as time goes by.

Let’s hope Bandai Namco Entertainment manages to do a decent job with character DLCs in the distant future.