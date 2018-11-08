Newest PERSONA Dancing Games Have Been Announced For North America With New Trailers!

The latest Persona games, Dancing in Starlight and Dancing in Moonlight, have recently unveiled new trailers for the North American versions of the games!

Earlier this year, Atlus released the newwest installments in thier Persona dancing game series, with Persona 3 and 5 being the focuses. Many were left to wonder, especially after its success, when we would be getting a North American release. Now with two new announcement trailers, we can confirm that Atlus USA will be giving us Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight in the states! Check out hte new announcement trailers right here!



Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight:







Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight:







There will also be a brand new bundle pack set to be released called the "Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection" which will feature both games and a digital download for Persona 4: Dancing all Night and hardcover book! The games will ensure that we will have the Japanese songs and Western dubs as well with the full English dub. Get your groove on as Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, will be released on Playstation 4 and Playstation Vita in North America and Europe on December 4th.

