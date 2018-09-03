NINTENDO Reveals The INKLINGS From SPLATOON As New DLC Character For SUPER SMASH BROS.

While being both a hit manga and video game franchise; it seems that the Splatoon inkling will be loading its splat gun as they enter the fray as the new character in Smash Bros. with a new trailer!

NEW CHALLENGER APPROACHING!



That's right, straight out of Nintendo direct it has been revealed that the multi title fighting game hit Super Smash Bros. unveiled its newest fighter with this trailer below.







First they were a stellar video game franchise, then a hit manga, and now they're joining the Nintendo elite in one of the best fighting games of our time. With no other release date aside from knowing it comes out this year for the Switch, will you be adding the inklings to your roster? Are you excited for the new addition? Let's hear!



