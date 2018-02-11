NIS America Announces 6 More Games For The SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 55 second trailer announcing the 6 new games being added to the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. This is the Free DLC Bundle number 2 for the Nintendo Switch. The six new games that have been revealed are: Bermuda Triangle, Paddle Mania, Ozma Wars, Beast Busters, SAR: Search and Rescue, and World Wars.
This year is the 40th anniversary of studio SNK. A game with a collection of arcade calssics from SNK's golden age is being developed. Here is more information on the new games being added.
The game has a release date of November 13, 2018 for the Switch and can be played by 2 people at the same time. It has a price tag of $39.99 and will launch nine of the games as a patch on December 11. Here are the games included in the collection:
1. Alpha Mission
2. Athena
3. Crystalis
4. Ikari Warriors
5. Ikari Warriors II: Victory Road
6. Ikari Warriors III: The Rescue
7. Guerrilla War
8. P.O.W.
9. Prehistoric Isle
10. Psycho Soldier
11. Street Smart
12. TNK III
13. Vanguard
