NIS America Announces 6 More Games For The SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

This year is the 40th anniversary of studio SNK. A game with a collection of arcade calssics from SNK's golden age is being developed. Here is more information on the new games being added.

The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 55 second trailer announcing the 6 new games being added to the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. This is the Free DLC Bundle number 2 for the Nintendo Switch. The six new games that have been revealed are: Bermuda Triangle, Paddle Mania, Ozma Wars, Beast Busters, SAR: Search and Rescue, and World Wars.



The game has a release date of November 13, 2018 for the Switch and can be played by 2 people at the same time. It has a price tag of $39.99 and will launch nine of the games as a patch on December 11. Here are the games included in the collection:



1. Alpha Mission

2. Athena

3. Crystalis

4. Ikari Warriors

5. Ikari Warriors II: Victory Road

6. Ikari Warriors III: The Rescue

7. Guerrilla War

8. P.O.W.

9. Prehistoric Isle

10. Psycho Soldier

11. Street Smart

12. TNK III