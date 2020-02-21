ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Has Revelaed Promos Featuring 4 More Characters

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has revealed four new character trailers! Hit the jump to check out the awesome new gameplay footage!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is on its way to release and with the Dynasty Warriors style gameplay, it is sure to up the awesome sandbox, hack n slash style that it has perfected. Now, it looks like Bandai Namco Entertainment has pulled out all the stops in terms of characters and has added four more to the list!



These new characters fit the antagonist, or rival category. With Dracule Mihawk, Buggy, Boa Hancock, and Emporio Ivankov, the heroes of One Piece will have a lot to tackle! Check out the new trailers below!



Mihawk:







Buggy:







Boa:







Ivankov:







Excited for the new characters? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is releasing on PS4, Xbox One and Switch on March 26th, in Japan and March 27th for the rest of the world!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE