ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER: Bandai Namco Censors The Hot Springs Mission In North America

The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?

One Piece: World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.

According to the latest report, Bandai Namco'swill not be getting The Phantom Remedy mission(also known as the Hot Springs mission) in North America.The Hot Springs mission is an early purchase bonus that released in Europe and Asia for the game, and due to its mildly suggestive nature, apparently, Bandai Namco deemed appropriate not to release it for North American audiences.It seems that the main reason behind Bandai Namco's decision stems from the fact that The Phantom Remedy mission will see Luffy collection hot water from Spa Island, where some female characters like Nami are seen relaxing wearing some suggestive bathing suits; other than that, the mission is pretty much harmless.Players who would still like to get The Phantom Remedy, will have no other choice but to import the European or Asian versions of— since, as of now, Bandai Namco will not be releasing this mission in North America at all.