 ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER: Bandai Namco Censors The Hot Springs Mission In North America
It seems that Bandai Namco has decided to censor the Hot Springs Mission in the recently released One Piece: World Seeker, seemingly because of suggestive content.

Josh Berger | 3/25/2019
Source: GameFragger
According to the latest report, Bandai Namco's One Piece World Seeker will not be getting The Phantom Remedy mission(also known as the Hot Springs mission) in North America.

The Hot Springs mission is an early purchase bonus that released in Europe and Asia for the game, and due to its mildly suggestive nature, apparently, Bandai Namco deemed appropriate not to release it for North American audiences.

It seems that the main reason behind Bandai Namco's decision stems from the fact that The Phantom Remedy mission will see Luffy collection hot water from Spa Island, where some female characters like Nami are seen relaxing wearing some suggestive bathing suits; other than that, the mission is pretty much harmless.

Players who would still like to get The Phantom Remedy, will have no other choice but to import the European or Asian versions of One Piece: World Seeker — since, as of now, Bandai Namco will not be releasing this mission in North America at all.



The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?

One Piece: World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.
