Opening Movies Revealed For ATLUS' New PERSONA Dancing Games Revealed

Atlus' Persona dancing series will be receiving two new titles this year and we have recently been give the new opening movies for the titles that revolve around Persona 3 and 5. Hit the jump to see!

May 24th will see Atlus adding two more titles to their Persona dancing game series, in Japan. While this news has been known for a few months now, Atlus has recently streamed the two opening movies for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. You will be able to see the artistic and animation marvels of these opening movies below!



Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night:







Persona 5: Dancin Star Night:







Which one are you most excited for?! Was one opening more appealing to you than another? (Honestly I can't choose between the two!) Share your excitement below!

