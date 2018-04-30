Opening Video For Nintendo's SUSHI STRIKER: THE WAY OF SUSHIDO Releases

Nintendo unveiled a new and different game with the opening video of Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido. Hit the jump to check out the fun!

Indiezero's Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido is a new game that is coming to the Nintendo Switch! The gameplay is incredibly similar to that of the "Stack and Go" restaurant style games that came before it but also comes with an exciting opening theme called "Sushi no.1" performed by the character in the game Musashi. You can check out below!







Ready for this new and exciting game? Sushi Striker; The Way of Sushido will be hitting North America, Europe and Japan on June 8th on the 3DS and Switch.

