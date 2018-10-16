Osamu Tezuka Characters Turn Pretty In ESHIGAMI NO KIZUNA Mobile Game

Developers Compile Heart and ForwardWorks' upcoming smartphone game, Eshigami no Kizuna , has shared a new trailer and reveals that some male characters transform into girls. Here is more information.

The official Compile Heart YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.48 minute trailer for the upcoming mobile game Eshigami no Kizuna. The video presents the characters appearing in the game and it shows various different settings players will get to explore. There is no action or battles in this one, it serves as an introduction video.



However, what has gotten fans talking is the fact that some male characters have been transformed into girls. The characters appearing are the following: Phoenix played by Kaori Ishihara, Astro Boy played by Rie Kugimiya and Black Jack played by nao Toyama. These characters are drawn by Takuya Fujma, Tsunako and Kei Nanamada respectively.

The theme song is Creation x Creation by Kaori Ishihara.

The mobile game will be out for both iOS and Android devices in 2019, Compile Heart teams up with ForwardWorks and studio Tezuka Productions in order to develop this project.