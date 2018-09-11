OVERLORD MASS FOR THE DEAD Mobile Game Has Been Delayed

Developer Exys Inc.'s upcoming mobile game based on the Overlord franchise, Mass for the Dead, has been delayed. Here is more information on the reason for the push back.

Exys Inc. has announced that the mobile game based on the light novel series of Overlord, Mass for the Dead, has been delayed to 2019. There is no specific date given and the game was launching this year. Kugane Maruyama writes the light novel series this game is inspired by. A key visual was revealed as well.



Mass for the Dead has a pre-registration option for players who want to be ready as soon as possible. The game has more than 400,000 pre-registrations already, will be free to play and will count with some in-app purchases.



The novel series has been publishing since July 30, 2012 and has 13 volumes out right now. Enterbrain publishes it and Yen Press has the English license with 8 volumes out right now. Mass for the Dead has a commercial that you can check out below.





