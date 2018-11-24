PARASITE EVE Has Been Trademarked By Square Enix In Europe

Developer Square's survival horror video game, Parasite Eve, has been acquired by Square Enix in Europe. Here is more information on the acquisition and the game.

According to Twitter user @the_marmolade, Parasite Eve has been acquired by Square Enix in Europe, a game that launched way back in both Japan and North America. Square published the game in March 29, 1998 and Square Electronic Arts published it in North America on September 9, 1998.



There is no official word on what this license acquisition means. The game is exclusively available for the PlayStation. Here is the staff behind the game:



Staff

Director - Takashi Tokita

Producer - Hironobu Sakaguchi

Designer - Yoshihiko Maekawa

Programmer - Hiroshi Kawai

Artist - Tetsuya Nomura

Writers - Hideaki Sena, Takashi Tokita



The game launched a sequel titled Parasite Eve II in 2000 and is available in Europe. The third entry in the series, The 3rd Birthday launched on 2011 and is available for the PlayStation Portable. After this third game, there has been no headlines on the series until now. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.



