Perfect Cell Is The Focus Of The New Fighter Card For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated Jump Force will give players the chance to pit their favourite anime and manga characters against each other in order to save all of their universes — which now face destruction after having collided against one another.
The latest Character Card for Jump Force focuses on Perfect Cell, one of Dragon Ball Z's most beloved villains — who will be fighting other popular manga heroes when the game releases in February.
When Jump Force was first revealed, we only saw but a small handful of characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece — mainly each of those series' protagonists — plus two characters from Death Note, both of which confirmed not to be playable.
As time went on, the developer kept revealing character after character, each stemming from varied anime and manga series, making both the roster and the game look even more appealing for fans of fighting games and anime.
In November of last year, Bandai Namco revealed that fan-favourite characters Piccolo and Perfect Cell — both from Akira Toriyama's insanely popular Dragon Ball series — were joining the roster in Jump Force, and the latest Character Card to be shared by the devs is none other than Perfect Cell.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
