Perfect Cell Is The Focus Of The New Fighter Card For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE

The latest Character Card for Jump Force focuses on Perfect Cell, one of Dragon Ball Z 's most beloved villains — who will be fighting other popular manga heroes when the game releases in February.

The PERFECT WARRIOR will bring his powers to the biggest battle against your favorite manga heroes.



Will you Unite to Fight against Cell to defend Earth? Pre-Order #JUMPFORCE today: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/pLSBE4X4QA — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 24, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

