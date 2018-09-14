PEROSONA Q2 3DS: Two New Character Trailers Reveal ELIZABETH and RYUJI!

Persona Q2 for the 3DS, recently unveiled two new character trailers for Persona 3's Elizabeth and Persona 5's Ryuji. Hit the jump to see!

Persona Q2: New CInema Labryinth is a new 3DS game in the Persona universe that traps 28 characters over the last three Persona games; in a movie theater esque labryinth where they will have to work together to escape as they encounter Nagi and Hikari. Two mysterious characters in the maze. over the course of hte past few months, character trailers have been unveiled for the characters in the game. The latest characters to be unveiled are Persona 3's Elizabeth (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro) and Persona 5's Ryuji Sakamoto ( voiced by Mamoru Miyano). Check out the trailers below!















Atlus is set to release Persona Q2: New Cinema Labryinth for the 3DS, in Japan, on November 29th. Excited to try and check the game out? Have you tried the other installments? Share your thoughts in the usual place!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE