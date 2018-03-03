PERSONA 3 & 5 Dancing Games Reveal New Characters And DLC in Promo Videos

Atlus recently released some promo videos in regards to the Persona dancing game spinoffs that reveal two new characters, new and exciting boxed sets and combos and a truckload of DLC.

With Persona 3: Dancin' Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancin' Star Night quickly approaching their release date, Atlus recently released character promos for each game. Anime News Network revealed that the first character will be Mitsuru Kirijo for Dancin' Moon Night. The second being Yusuke Kitigawa for Dancin' Star Night. You can view the videos down below.



Atlus also released a third promo video showcasing a DLC pack that will be coming to the Persona Dancin’ Deluxe Twin Plus combo pack; on the PlayStation 4 and Vita. The games are expected to release in Japan on May 24th of this year.



If you thought that was more than enough awesome Persona news then get ready for word of another combo pack release that is entitled Persona Dancin’ All Star Triple Pack. This will contain the two games listed above and a digital download for Persona 4: Dancin’ All Night! Included in this is package art by the series character designer, Shigenori Soejima and full soundtracks!

