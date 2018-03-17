PERSONA 3 & 5 Dancing Games Reveal Two New Character Trailers

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night recently released two more character trailers for their respective titles for the games that are coming out later this year!

The first character, from Persona 3 fame, is Fuuka Yamagishi! Check out her video below:







The second reveal was from Persona 5. The character revealed is Futaba Sakura! Her trailer is right here:







The games will be launching on PS4 and Vita in Japan on May 24th. With respective combo titles to be released this year as well.



Who doesn't love more additions to what will surely be a great game! You ready to get your groove on?



