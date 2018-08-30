PERSONA 3: DANCING IN MOONLIGHT And PERSONA 5: DANCING IN STARLIGHT Release New Trailers

Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. On this occasion, emphasis is placed on the inclusion of the English dub of the title.



In this way, game users will be able to switch between the voices in English or Japanese at any time. The game will also be subtitled in Spanish and there will be a special edition that will include both games as well as a digital download of Persona 4: Dancing All Night.



The Persona saga expands with two new musical action titles. Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5 Dancing Star Night, based on the two games mentioned above, will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita December 4th.



ATLUS made official the development of both games through the following website, taking advantage of the Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!!! 2017 concert held at Yokohama Arena last year. Pre-order the game by clicking on your desired console and follow the steps presented on the site.



These two titles will follow in the wake of Persona 4 Dancing All Night, which took the characters from the fourth installment of Persona to a new adventure where their only weapon to fight evil and solve new mysteries is to dance to the rhythm of the different melodies of the game.









