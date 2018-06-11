PERSONA 3: DANCING IN MOONLIGHT And PERSONA 5: DANCING IN STARLIGHT's Demos Are Available Now

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight are almost here, the PlayStation 4 demos are available now. Here is more information on the titles.

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Person 5: Dancing in Starlight have their demos for PlayStation 4 out right now. The demos can be found in the PlayStation Store and include four songs from each game. Some songs included in the demo are: Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix), Light the Fire Up in the Night, Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix) and Blooming Villain. There are more songs in the demo.



Fans can pre-order either title and the Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection. Here are the bonuses players will receive after pre-ordering the digital or physical version of the game:

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight: Shinjiro Aragaki will be available with the final boss theme of Persona 3, “Battle Hymn of the Soul.” Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight: Goro Akechi will come with the Persona awakening theme of Persona 5, “Will Power.” Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection: Grants access to both characters and theme songs on the game’s launch.