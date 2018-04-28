PERSONA 3: DANCING MOON NIGHT Reveals Yet Another DLC Character For The Upcoming Game

With the game quickly approaching, Atlus revealed a new DLC character for the upcoming Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night, video game. Hit the jump to find out more!

Coming straight out of the Persona 3 portable game, Theodore comes sliding into the latest Persona dancing game, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night, Thanks to a reveal by Atlus! Coming in as a DLC character, there is no word on his official release as of yet. But we were treated to a very groovy trailer video for when he does arrive! You can check it out below!









While there is not too much to say with this particular character there will definitely be more news coming as the May release date dances closer and closer. Will you be downloading hte character? Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night hits the Playstation 4 and Vita on May 24th in Japan.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE