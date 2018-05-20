PERSONA 4 ARENA Characters Spotted In Latest BLAZBLUE Game Teaser

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be punching its way to consoles in a few months but until then we have received an english teaser of the game that reveals some characters from the Persona universe!

The past few days have unveiled some new and exciting information revolving arond the next BlazBlue game entitled Cross Tag Battle. This news includes some new characters from a completely different franchise. Expect to see characters from another hit fighter; Persona 4 Arena! Arc System Works America recently showed the trailer that showed off many of the characters including Yu Narukami, Yosuke Hanamura, and Chie Satonaka; to name a few. You can check out the teaser below!







We can expect the game to drop for the PS4, Switch and PC in Europe on June 22nd. After that the release for both Japan and Asia will be shipping on May 31st and North America will be getting their copies on June 5th. Excited for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and the additions of Persona? Share your thoughts below!

