PERSONA 5: ROYAL Opening Video For The Game Has Been Released

The opening video to the upcoming Persona 5 Royal game has been released. Hit the jump to watch the brand new footage to the game!

Atlus has released the opening video to the upcoming, Persona 5: Royal, game! The game features new protagonist Kasumi Yoshizawa as she goes on her own adventure in the Persona universe. Fight alongside Joker in a brand new experience and fans can check out the new video below! Check it out!







Persona 5: Royal releases, in Japan, on October 31st and the rest of the world will get their hands on the game sometime in 2020, for the PS4! Excited for the new game? Share your thoughts in the comments!

