PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS - A Localised Version Of The Game Is In Koei Tecmo's Plans

Koei Tecmo has recently revealed that they have plans to bring Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers to the West! Read on for more details about it.

In April of last year, developer Atlus confirmed that they were working on a brand-new entry in the popular Persona series, and that said game would be releasing at some point earlier this year. We are talking about Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

Fans of the Persona series are well-aware that Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers has already released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but the game has unfortunately not been localised outside of Japan.

Today we have some great news for fans of the series, as developer Koei Tecmo has recently mentioned that they have plans to localise Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers for Western audiences alongside downloadable content for the recently released Nioh 2.

This information comes from koei Tecmo's Financial Year 2019 report, in which they reveal that they have plans to localise the aforementioned games, but don't provide any official release dates for the localised versions of them.

With that said, it is very likely that the developer is already working on the localisation process, so we should be hearing more official news about it rather sooner than later. We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.