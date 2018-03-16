PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION Reveals New Character Poster
With the new Persona 5 animated film coming right around the corner, on April 7th, we were recently given a new character poster in Futaba Sakura! In the photo you can see her sitting on the curb listening to some music in a beautiful sunset setting.
Does this make you even more excited for the animation? I know for a fact if the animation stays as nice as this artwork then this is definitely going to be a fun and exciting animation! That being said, until we know for sure Persona 5: The Animation releases April 7th!
