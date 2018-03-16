Video Games Headlines

PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION Reveals New Character Poster

PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION Reveals New Character Poster

Persona 5's new animated film has recently released a new character photo of Futaba Sakura! Hit the jump to check out the lovely art style!

marvelfreek94 | 3/16/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
With the new Persona 5 animated film coming right around the corner, on April 7th, we were recently given a new character poster in Futaba Sakura! In the photo you can see her sitting on the curb listening to some music in a beautiful sunset setting. 

Does this make you even more excited for the animation? I know for a fact if the animation stays as nice as this artwork then this is definitely going to be a fun and exciting animation! That being said, until we know for sure Persona 5: The Animation releases April 7th!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...