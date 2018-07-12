PERSONA 5's Joker Is In SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE

The Game Awards were streamed last night and one of the highlights from the show, which had fans going crazy in the event and online as well, was the reveal of a new fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Persona 5's own Joker will be available as a playable character coming in the Challenger Pack 1.



Joker will not be available as soon as the game launches, he will be part of the first DLC wave the game has scheduled. Ultimate revealed a trailer where Joker is seen handling a letter with the Smash logo on it, que the audience roar.



Joker being in Smash is prompting fans to hope for a Persona 5 port in the Nintendo Switch. However, nothing of the sort has been confirmed by the companies. If more Persona and Nintendo news come up, we will let you know. Check out the Joker reveal trailer down below.

Nintendo also announced that many new characters will be in the game as spirits in the Spirit Mode. These spirits will power up your fighter with combinations of different characters. The fighter's stats will improve and the support spirits will give additional skills to the primary spirit. There is a whole system behind spirits, check out the tweet down below.

There is also information on the stages, music and other additional fighters. You can download individual paid sets for $5.99 each or get the Fighters Pass for $24.99 and receive all the 5 sets as they release. Everything in the Fighters Pass will be out by February 2020.

Ultimate has a release date of December 7 and it has streamed its last Nintendo Direct already. Some new characters making their debut in the franchise are: Isabelle from Animal Crossing, Inkling from Splatoon, Ridley from Metroid and King K. Rool from Donkey Kong.

