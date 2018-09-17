PERSONA: New Pre Order DLC Revealed For The Dancing Game Series

The Persona dancing game series has finally began its journey to North American consoles and with it a brand new video revealing new pre-order DLC. Check it out!

Atlus USA has finally given some more news and information on the North American releases of Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. With the release date pushed forward to this year, a slew of new bonus information is hitting the news feeds; which includes news on the pre-order release bonuses for each game. A new video was shown that showcases two new DLC characters that can be pre-rdered for each game. Dancing in Moonlight will be getting Shinjiro Aragaki and that boss theme "Battle Hymn of the Soul" and Dancing in Starlight will be getting Goro Akechi and the song "Will Power". Check the video out below!







The games were originally announced for a 2019 release but it was pushed all the way up to December 4th, so mark your calendars! Expect to pick up both games seperately or in a two pack called the Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection that can be packaged as a hardcover book as well. All games will be released on Playstation 4 and Vita. Excited for the new games and DLC? Share your thoughts in the comments!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE