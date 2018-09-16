PERSONA Q2 3DS: New DLC And Character Trailer Released For Yukiko!

Another character trailer has been released for the 3DS, Persona Q2 game coming soon. Hit the jump to check it out along with an early purchase DLC trailer!

Once again, Atlus is churnign out those fun and exciting character trailers for their upcoming 3DS title, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labryinth. The title features 28 characters and spans the last three Persona titles as the teams must navigate amovie theater like maze and use team work and of course, personas, to make it out. A ton of character trailers have been released and the one to check out below spotlights Persona 4's Yukiko Amagi!







Another trailer was released that reveals the first day DLC that some lucky fans will get to experience at release. The day one DLC provides BGM battle set tracks for Persona 3, 4 and 5. It also includes bonus tracks that can be viewed in the video below.







Expect Persona Q2: New Cinema Labryinth to release in Japan on November 29th for the Nintendo 3DS. No word yet on a North American release.

