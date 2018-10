PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Releases Caroline And Justine Character Trailer

The officialYouTube channel has uploaded a 50 second character introduction video onand, better known asThis is the 18th character introduction trailer thathas released. This video shows the' design, gives a preview of their voices and it demonstrates how we will use them in action.The game has a release date of November 29, 2018, Shigenori Soejima is the artists behind the characters' desing and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project.The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the