PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Releases Caroline And Justine Character Trailer
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a 50 second character introduction video on Caroline and Justine, better known as The Twin Wardens.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for the dynamic duo of Caroline and Justine. Here is more information on the 3DS game.
This is the 18th character introduction trailer that Persona Q2 has released. This video shows the Wardens' design, gives a preview of their voices and it demonstrates how we will use them in action.
The game has a release date of November 29, 2018, Shigenori Soejima is the artists behind the characters' desing and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project.
The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
