PERSONA Q2 Releases New Fuuka Yamagishi Character Introduction Trailer
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second character introduction trailer for Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona Q2. The video shows off the character in action, it presents her official design and the voice acting work by Mamiko Noto.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Fuuka Yamagishi. Here is more information on Fuu-chan.
Fuuka is described as shy and timid while getting bullied at school and getting trapped in Tartarus. She is friendly, polite and uses honorifics with everyone. She loves technology, specially computers, she is always on her laptop in the dorm. A type of introvert who prefers being with electronics than going outside to do any activity.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
