PERSONA Q2 Releases New Goro Akechi Character Introduction Trailer
The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second character introduction trailer for the second coming of the detective prince, Goro Akechi. The video does the regular like other trailers, it introduces the character, its desing, voice acting work and action scenes, showing how we will be used in the game.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Goro. Here is more information on the detective prince.
Goro excels at being a detective, acquiring wide acclaim and has solved various cases giving him the nickname "The Second Advent of the Detective Prince". However, he is lonely and wants someone to love him, he was abandoned by his father and lost his mother at an early age and never had friends. Goro uses his skills to help solve crime and become a better person.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
