 PERSONA Q2 Releases New Haru Okumura Character Introduction Trailer
Video Games Headlines Videos

PERSONA Q2 Releases New Haru Okumura Character Introduction Trailer

PERSONA Q2 Releases New Haru Okumura Character Introduction Trailer

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Haru Okumura. Here is more information on Beauty Thief.

MemoAcebo | 10/29/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Atlus
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second introduction trailer for Haru Okumura. The video showcases the character's moveset, voice acting (done by Haruka Tomatsu) and the character's design.

Viewed as an eccentric in school, Haru is shy and reserved. She has trust issues and avoids contact with other people. Since she has a high family status, she does not know who is using her for that power or genuinely for friendship. However, after meeting Morgana, she becomes rebellious and passionate.

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...