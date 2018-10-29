PERSONA Q2 Releases New Haru Okumura Character Introduction Trailer
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second introduction trailer for Haru Okumura. The video showcases the character's moveset, voice acting (done by Haruka Tomatsu) and the character's design.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Haru Okumura. Here is more information on Beauty Thief.
Viewed as an eccentric in school, Haru is shy and reserved. She has trust issues and avoids contact with other people. Since she has a high family status, she does not know who is using her for that power or genuinely for friendship. However, after meeting Morgana, she becomes rebellious and passionate.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]