PERSONA Q2 Releases New Makoto Niijima Character Introduction Trailer
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second character introduction trailer on the Queen, Makoto Niijima. The video does the regular like other trailers, it introduces the character, its design, voice acting work and action scenes, showing how it will be used in the game.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Shin Niijima. Here is more information on the Queen.
Makoto is the student council president and unpopular in her school, she is described as arrogant and a selfish control freak. She feels overshadowed by her older sister, she has almost no sense of self-worth and keeps her head down just following orders.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
