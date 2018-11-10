PERSONA Q2 Releases New Margaret Character Introduction Trailer
The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 50 second character trailer for the top-tier organizer, Margaret. The video does the same thing from other trailers, it gives various action shots of the character so players can look at the design and have the voice actor narrate a little bit.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Margaret. Here is more information on the title and the organizer.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
