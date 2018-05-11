 PERSONA Q2 Releases New Rise Kujikawa Character Introduction Trailer
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Rise Kujikawa. Here is more info on the Superstar Idol.

MemoAcebo | 11/5/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: atlus
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second introduction trailer for Rise Kujikawa. The video showcases the character's moveset, voice acting (done by Rie Kugimiya) and the character's design.

The character is described as cheerful, naughty and being boastful about herself. She flirts with the protagonist quite a bit and teases Yosuke Hanamura and Kanji Tatsumi. Rise can be annoyed by small things making her cry dramatically. She can be childish and possessive but can be competitive and mock others.

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
