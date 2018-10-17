PERSONA Q2 Releases New Teddie/Kuma Character Trailer
The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 51 second character introduction trailer for the hybrid between human and bear, Teddie. The video does the regular like other trailers, it introduces the character, its design, voice acting work and action scenes, showing how it will be used in the game.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Teddie/Kuma. Here is more information on Teddieson.
Teddie has the design of basically a bear, he was inspired by stuffed animals and is used as a comic relief character in the Persona franchise. Teddie is naive, innocent and always lightens the mood when a case is being investigated. Whenever Shadows are close by, he acts like a coward but as the story goes on, he changes his ways.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
