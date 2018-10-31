PERSONA Q2 Releases New Yosuke Hanamura Character Introduction Trailer

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Yosuke Hanamura. Here is more information on Captain Ressentiment.

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 51 second introduction trailer for Yosuke Hanamura. The video showcases the character's moveset, voice acting (done by Showtaro Morikubo) and the character's design.



Yosuke is described as a clumsy, target for jokes about his lack of strength guy. He fights with wrenches, knives and kunai. He cares for Saki Konishi and falls into depression after her death. He doesn't think before speaking and insults people unintentionally. He is a wannabe ladies' man and has a fascination for them. He gets bored and lonely but loves his town and made friends.



Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.





