PERSONA Q2 Releases New Yusuke Kitagawa Character Trailer

The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new character trailer for Persona Q2's Yusuke Kitagawa played by Tomokazu Sugita.



The video is 50 seconds long and it shows the character in action, some of her moveset and informs players about the upcoming DLC as well as its release date.



The DLC comes in three waves, each containing three different things.



The game has a release date of November 29, 2018, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' desing and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project.



The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website .



