PERSONA Q2 Releases New Yusuke Kitagawa Character Trailer
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Yusuke Kitagawa. Check out the video and more information on the game.
The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new character trailer for Persona Q2's Yusuke Kitagawa played by Tomokazu Sugita.
The video is 50 seconds long and it shows the character in action, some of her moveset and informs players about the upcoming DLC as well as its release date.
The DLC comes in three waves, each containing three different things.
The game has a release date of November 29, 2018, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' desing and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project.
The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]