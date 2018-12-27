PERSONA: THE ANIMATION Streaming Footage Of A New Special

The Persona animation, based on the fifth installment, has released some new footage on their new special. Hit the jump to check it all out!

" Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another... Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours. Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!"

Excited for the new TV special? Persona 5 The Animation: Dark Sun is set to air in Japan on December 31st at midnight on Tokyo MX, Gunman TV, Tochigi TV and BS11. It will then premier on January 2nd on MBS.

