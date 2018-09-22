PHOENIX WRIGHT: ACE ATTORNEY TRILOGY Gets A New Trailer

Developer Capcom's upcoming trilogy based on the Ace Attorney franchise has released a new trailer. The company also released additional information on the game, here is what we know.

The official CapcomChannel YouTube channel has uploaded a new trailer for the Ace Attorney Trilogy game. The game has a release date of early 2019 and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and PC.



The game will be for one player, it has a genre of court battle and its price has not been listed. The CERO rating has not been assigned. Both English and Japanese versions will be available.



The video showcases various characters from the franchise and shows the interface users will be interacting with. We can see the animation style the game will adapt.



The game was revealed in 2014 and was released in Japan the same year. The announcement for a Western release was made 4 years ago as well.





