POKKÉN TOURNAMENT Is Ending Its Arcade Version's Online Service

Developer Bandai Namco Studios' fighting video game, Pokkén Tournament, has announced that it will be ending its online service for the Arcade Version. Here is more.

The official Bandai Namco Amusement website has announced that the Pokkén Tournament video game will be ending the online services for the arcade version of the game. The services will be finalized on March 25, 2019 at 2 a.m.



The game's battle mode and tutorial service will be cut out as well. The companion Pokken Rendo WEB site will also finalize its services. The game originally came out in Japan on July 16, 2015 and went worldwide for the Wii U on March 18, 2016 with its Nintendo Switch version releasing later on September 22, 2017.



The game's director is Haruki Suzaki, Masaaki Hoshino and Katsuhiro Harada produce it, Yasuhito Kobayashi is the designer, Sei Nakatani programmed it, Hiroyasu Hosoya and Hiromi Watanabe are the artists and Hiroki Hashimoto is the composer. The game is available for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE