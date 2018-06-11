POWER RANGERS & RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 Crossover In This Awesome "Red-emption" Fan-Art
Red Dead Redemption 2 is undeniably one of the biggest games at the moment, its eminence even crossing over into other reaches of the pop culture landscape - as is demostrated by this incredible piece of fan-art.
Red Dead Redemption 2 has took the world by storm and has even invaded the Power Rangers stratosphere with this incredible piece of fan-art. Hit the jump to check it out...
Artist Bon Bernardo recently posted the artwork to his Instagram page. It gives the typical Arthur Morgan game-cover, which is now iconic, a stylish Mighty Morphin' makeover. As you can see, while Arthur's pose is consistent along with the background, the ol' cowboy has been replaced by the Red Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Check it out below:
But that's not all; another subtle detail is that the trees from the orginal artwork have been swapped out with the Rangers' Zords. This isn't Bernardo's first Power Rangers piece, in-fact his whole Instagram consists of artwork like this - so if you like the piece, be sure to go over there and support him.
What do you think of the artwork?
Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
