POWER RANGERS & RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 Crossover In This Awesome "Red-emption" Fan-Art

Red Dead Redemption 2 is undeniably one of the biggest games at the moment, its eminence even crossing over into other reaches of the pop culture landscape - as is demostrated by this incredible piece of fan-art.

Artist Bon Bernardo recently posted the artwork to his

page. It gives the typical Arthur Morgan game-cover, which is now iconic, a stylish Mighty Morphin' makeover. As you can see, while Arthur's pose is consistent along with the background, the ol' cowboy has been replaced by the Red Ranger from

.

Check it out below:

But that's not all; another subtle detail is that the trees from the orginal artwork have been swapped out with the Rangers' Zords. This isn't Bernardo's first Power Rangers piece, in-fact his whole Instagram consists of artwork like this - so if you like the piece, be sure to go over there and support him.



What do you think of the artwork?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.