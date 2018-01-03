Pre-Registration Has Opened For IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Mobile Game
Earlier today Crunchyroll announced the exciting news that pre-registration is now open for their first game from their Crunchyroll Games division! The game is titled "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?: Memoria Freese". Check out the official banner for the game down below:
The first game from the Crunchyroll Games division is now open for pre-registration, it is titled "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?: Memoria Freese".
The game is set to be released in the spring of this year. Those who sign up early will get to unlock a huge load of in-game goodies. Click here to register and get your goodies! Check out the video showing the game down below:
The game is described as:
MEMORIA FREESE (DanMemo) is the first major mobile role-playing game that is based on the hit series "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" (DanMachi) and produced under the direction of the author, Fujino Omori! Players can witness the adventurous exploits of their familiar cast of beloved Adventurers on the streets of Orario and inside the confines of the dungeon itself! Or interact with their personal favorite characters in the Character Hub! MEMORIA FREESE features not only an original telling of the DanMachi storyline, but also includes various scenarios that expand on the narrative of the anime series. Come join Bell as he embarks on an exciting adventure! The world of DanMachi awaits!
What are your thoughts on the announcement and video? Are you a fan of the Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Series? Which character is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]