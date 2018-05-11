PRINCESS PRINCIPAL Mobile Game Will End Its Service Next Month
The official Princess Principal Game of Mission website has announced that the game will end its service next month. December 28 is the last day to play this game and along with the announcement, the app revealed a "hideout function".
The mobile video game adaptation of studios 3Hz and Actas' spy steampunk anime series, Princess Principal, will end its service next month.
The in-game purchases will be cut out from the game on November 29th, no more diamond purchases. After it finalizes their services, the game will release an "illustrated encyclopedia stand-alone" feature that lets players see their characters.
The anime series that inspired this game is Princess Principal and it aired from July 2017 to September 2017 with a total of 12 episdoes. Masaki Tachibana directed it, MVM Films has the rights at the UK and Sentai Filmworks holds the North American license. The franchise has a planned anime film series that will start airing on 2019 with 6 films in development.
